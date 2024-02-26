The Dallas Mavericks' seven-game winning streak was snapped on Sunday by the Indiana Pacers. Behind 33 points from center Myles Turner, the Pacers took home a 133-111 victory with seven of their players scoring in double digits.
As for the Mavericks, Sunday's outing prompted comments from head coach Jason Kidd, who specifically spoke on what the team needs to improve on during fourth-quarter scenarios.
“Again, Kyrie (Irving), in the fourth (quarter), gets going. … The ball's got to be in his hands,” Kidd said, per FanNation's Grant Afseth.
This season, Kyrie Irving is averaging 25.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. In fourth quarters, the ball-handling maestro tallies a per-game basis of 6.5 points and 5.1 field goal attempts.
On Sunday, he finished with 29 points and six rebounds. Entering the fourth, Dallas trailed by nine, 100-91. Uncle Drew started the quarter hot, scoring the Mavericks' first nine points in the period. Still, Indiana's firepower would prove too strong as the Pacers broke away and ultimately secured the win.
All in all, the Mavericks allowed the Pacers to drain 14 threes, two of which were the catalyst to Indiana's breakaway run during the fourth. In addition, Dallas only had a total of 15 assists compared to Indiana's 38.
Dallas is eighth in the West at the moment but fortunately for them, the competition is close. The New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings may be ahead of the Mavericks, but all are within arms reach.
And even though the team just suffered a loss, their recent performance prior to Sunday has been promising. A bounce back looks imminent, and Kyrie Irving, Jason Kidd and the rest of the Mavericks surely hope it happens on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.