DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are 16-2 over their past 18 games. The Mavs are looking to end the 2023-24 regular season on a high note as they prepare for their final two games of the year against the Detroit Pistons at home and Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. Mavericks guard Josh Green took some time for an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints ahead of Friday's home game against the Pistons.
Green, a 23-year-old guard, is averaging 8.4 points per game on 48.9 percent field goal and 40 percent three-point shooting. His three-point prowess has been an important weapon for the Mavs. Green is a reliable catch-and-shoot option, which is extremely valuable on a Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving-led team.
On Friday, Green discussed a number of topics including his improved three-point shooting, Luka Doncic's MVP case, and the Mavericks' upcoming playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Josh Green exclusive interview
Joey Mistretta: You were dealing with an injury, how are you feeling now?
Josh Green: Feeling a lot better. Obviously, you know, it sucked the way it happened… But it's one of those things where I'd rather come back with a couple games left, try to get ready for playoffs. Make sure that I'm doing everything I can to be in rhythm for the playoffs.
Joey Mistretta: Can you tell me about your team's momentum? You guys are playing so great right now.
Josh Green: Yeah, I mean they are playing amazing. It's been good to watch… It's definitely a lot of pressure coming into a game when your guys are on a roll. It's good, though, it's good. The whole energy of the locker room is up a lot. Everyone is just having a good time.
Luka for MVP!
Joey Mistretta: Luka, you guys are supporting him for MVP obviously. Give your case for him winning the MVP.
Josh Green: I mean, I don't know… I think it's pretty obvious. You look at everything as far as how he affects the game. He's done that. The way he's finished this season, the way the team has finished this season, and the way he's been able to excel with a lot of these guys. These guys that come in from trades. Seen (Daniel) Gafford make huge jumps, PJ (Washington) make huge jumps. D-Live (Dereck Lively II) make huge jumps throughout the whole year. I think a lot of that has to do with having a guy like Luka to help them out.
Joey Mistretta: For you specifically, you are a great three-point shooter. Can you just tell me about the hard-work you have put in in your three-point shot this season?
Josh Green: Yeah, I mean I think it started a couple offseasons ago. I think after my first couple years in the NBA, you know, you realize how important it is to be able to shoot from behind. My first season was terrible… I mean, I barely shot any shots. But still, I think it made me realize where I had to work on my game. And that, for me, was three-point shooting. So I really worked on that. And I continue to do that. Just being confident with it, you know, it helps the team out when you can stretch the floor and be able to shoot… It's something that I'll continue to work on. Just making sure that I stay consistent with it.
Mavericks-Clippers playoff series
Joey Mistretta: We are going into the Clippers series. Just tell me about your thoughts on the Clippers, what can you guys do to take them down in that first round?
Josh Green: I think it's going to be a great matchup. The Clippers have a great team, great coaching staff. I think it will be great… There's obviously history between both teams in the playoffs. It's great. Our team loves competing and loves that environment. So I think we are ready to go and I think it should be exciting.
Joey Mistretta: Last question, do you have a message to fans heading into the playoffs?
Josh Green: Now is the time. We are ready to go and hopefully the fans are ready to go.