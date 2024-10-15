The Dallas Mavericks fell to 0-3 in the NBA preseason after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 110-96 on Monday. Klay Thompson struggled in the game, as he failed to score a point and went 0-9 from the field and 0-6 on his three-point attempts. Former NBA player Brian Scalabrine recently shared an insightful take on Thompson's play, via SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“You hope Klay Thompson would be… He's not going to be what he was when he was a perimeter defender, knockdown shooter, guy that could get you 25 in a quarter,” Scalabrine said. “You want him to be consistent… I'm somewhat concerned. But I'll tell you what… historically, some of those shooters that work out in the offseason then they get back to playing in the regular season, it takes them a little bit of time to find their rhythm. So I would give him at least a month before I made any harsh decisions on whether I think he's not good anymore.”

Scalabrine does not want to Judge Thompson until he plays alongside the Mavericks stars.

“I just don't think that you can judge Klay Thompson until he's playing with Luka (Doncic) and Kyrie (Irving),” Scalabrine continued. “That's when he's going to be at his best. He's always been a great catch-and-shoot player. He's always been a guy that benefits off of other people. I don't think that he's going to go back to what he was, but it will be helpful.”

Thompson is confident in his ability to adjust to his new team. He has only played one game with Irving so far and has yet to play in a game with Doncic. Thompson has appeared in two preseason games, so it is certainly too early to overreact.

Patience will be important. Klay Thompson has what it takes to turn things around and make a serious impact in Dallas with the Mavericks.