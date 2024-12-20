DALLAS — Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw, who is from Texas, attended Thursday's Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks game.

Kershaw is currently a free agent, but he is regarded as one of the greatest Dodgers of all-time. The Dodgers star also used to be teammates with outfielder Trayce Thompson, who happens to be Klay Thompson's brother. Klay, who is of course now with the Mavs, has plenty of respect for Kershaw.

“I did (talk to Kershaw),” Thompson told reporters after the game. “It was great seeing him. Such a great human, such an amazing athlete. Just a great guy, so it was really cool seeing him.”

The Mavs were defeated by the Clippers 118-95. However, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were both out due to injuries. Thompson led the way, scoring 22 points in the defeat. He did everything he could to help the Mavs remain competitive in the game.

Klay Thompson has good memories of Trayce Thompson's Dodgers career

Klay is never afraid to shine the light on others. He remembers watching Trayce with the Dodgers, memories he seems to enjoy looking back on.

“Yeah, it was cool for me watching those years… Trayce as a Dodger,” Thompson said. “The success he had there, he still is great friends with all those guys. So it was really cool seeing Clayton. I know he's a local in Dallas. It was great to just see him again.”

Trayce played in LA with the Dodgers from 2016-2017 before later returning for parts of the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He quietly enjoyed a strong campaign across 74 games with the Dodgers in 2022, recording a stellar .901 OPS to go along with 13 home runs and 14 doubles.

In fact, Thompson was even considered to be a legitimate candidate to earn the Dodgers' center field job in 2023. Although, he ended up struggling and the Dodgers ultimately went in a different direction. Thompson has not played at the big league level since 2023.

Nevertheless, he displayed that can contribute at a respectable level in 2022. Perhaps Trayce Thompson, who is currently a free agent, will get another chance with a ball club for the 2025 campaign.

As for Klay Thompson, the former Golden State Warriors star is focused on helping the Mavs make another championship run.

Klay Thompson's impact on Mavericks

Although Klay took some time to share his thoughts on Clayton Kershaw and his brother Trayce, his primary focus was of course on the game. The Mavs were defeated, and Thompson felt they did not play as well as they could have. He also noted that it was an adjustment with both Kyrie and Luka out.

“Well, looking at the numbers offensively we struggled. And defensively actually,” Thompson said after Thursday's game. “So (we didn’t play) very well, but it was the first time playing without both our guys. I'm sure it won't be the last. We will be ready the next time that it does happen because it's a completely different style of play obviously.”

The Mavericks will look to bounce back in a rematch with the Clippers on Saturday. Perhaps Clayton Kershaw will come to another Mavs game at some point during the 2024-25 season, or maybe even Klay's brother Trayce will make an appearance.