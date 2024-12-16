After beating his former team, the Golden State Warriors, 143-133, Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson took a short victory lap around center court at the Chase Center. After draining a team-high seven threes in Sunday’s win, Thompson hinted at the NBA implementing a four-point line. In a game where both teams combined for 49 threes, he led a historic three-point shooting night between the Warriors and the Mavericks.

While Luka Doncic scored a season-high 45 points en route to a triple-double performance (13 assists, 11 rebounds), Thompson remained efficient, connecting on 9-of-14 attempts, including 7-for-11 from deep. He also finished with five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block on defense.

After avenging the Mavericks’ 120-117 first road loss to the Warriors on Nov. 11, Thompson took a moment to soak in the win minutes after the final buzzer, per 95.7 The Game’s X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

After an underwhelming 2023-24 campaign with the Warriors, his 13th and final season with Golden State, Thompson has bounced back in his newfound role with the Mavericks. For the first time since 2013-14, Klay failed to average 20+ points last season while shooting a career-low 38.7% from behind the three-point arc. However, as Dallas’ third option this season, Thompson fits in seamlessly, averaging 14.0 points at a 40.8% clip, 39.1% from three, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game.

When Thompson was informed about the Mavericks and Warriors making NBA history from behind the three-point arc, he talked about it being a good thing for the league amid the NBA’s three-point shooting era, per Dallas Morning News’ Mike Curtis.

“That’s good because I saw what Charlotte & Chicago did [75 combined missed 3s], so it’s nice to counter that because a lot of fans think too many 3s are being attempted, so it was nice to show that shooting is still incredible in this league,” Thompson said. “I really believe as this game gets longer as far as years played, maybe there’ll be a four-point line one day.”

Klay Thompson’s truth bomb on guarding Stephen Curry

Defending Warriors superstar Stephen Curry still gives Mavericks shooter Klay Thompson flashbacks of years in practice. Still, doing it in-game on opposite teams remains different for the 14-year shooting guard.

Thompson talked about it after Sunday’s win.

“It’s different, but I am getting more accustomed to it each time we face each other,” Thompson said. “We guarded each other plenty of times in practices and scrimmages. You always cherish the moments you get to face the best players. It’s cool. I get to say I guarded Steph like I guarded Kobe [Bryant] and KD [Kevin Durant].”

Thompson’s next opportunity to defend Curry will be in Dallas on Feb. 12.