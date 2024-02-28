Prior to Tuesday's Dallas Mavericks-Cleveland Cavaliers game, Donovan Mitchell said the Cavs should retire Kyrie Irving's jersey. Irving played a pivotal role in Cleveland's 2016 championship run and is one of the better Cavs players of all-time.
“He should have his jersey retired,” Mitchell said. “He's a guy who got drafted here and, when LeBron came back, to be able to do what he did at 24 years old, at the highest level, year to year, after going from not winning to coming in and having an immediate impact is truly remarkable.”
Mitchell added that LeBron James and Kevin Love should also have their jerseys retired, as they both helped lead Cleveland to the '16 championship as well. LeBron, of course, is a Cavaliers legend.
“It's what he's (Irving) done in the past in the playoffs and also in his career in Cleveland, he brought this city a championship,” Mitchell continued. “Like, him, K-Love, and Bron should all have their jerseys retired. He should definitely have his jersey retired. I mean, it's the only championship in team history and he was a huge part of that.”
So what does Kyrie think about this?
Kyrie Irving responds to potential jersey retirement
Irving was a superstar in Cleveland. Kyrie is open to the idea and gave Mitchell credit for answering the question despite not being with the Cavs for long.
“It would be very meaningful,” Irving said, via Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated. “I haven't given it much thought. I'm not oblivious to the questions you guys have for Donovan. … I don't want him to be answering those questions because he's new here, and he's just trying to establish his legacy, and I give him a lot of credit.”
Irving began his career with the Cavs during the 2011-12 season. He immediately won Rookie of the Year and followed that up by making three consecutive All-Star teams. When LeBron returned to Cleveland after previously leaving for the Miami Heat, the Cavs took a step forward.
LeBron, Kyrie, and Love formed a big three and the Cavaliers added talent around them. Cleveland became a consistent championship contender but often ran into the ultra-talented Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. In 2016, however, the Cavs were able to finally earn their championship and defeat Golden State.
LeBron led the charge, but it was Irving's clutch shot in Game 7 that helped seal the Cavs' victory.
Kyrie Irving has since played for the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and of course the Mavericks. Perhaps he can accomplish a similar feat in Dallas and help the Mavs win their first championship since 2011.