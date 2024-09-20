Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving appears to be in mid-season form already and NBA training camps have not even started yet. Irving is currently on his China tour and was seen playing basketball at a youth camp. He wasn't taking it too easy, though, displaying his elite handles, per Kyrie Center.

Kyrie is arguably the best ball-handler of all-time. Many players around the NBA have said that Kyrie is the most difficult player to guard. He's also a good three-point shooter and passer, which adds to the difficulty of defending him. Additionally, Irving is a terrific finisher around the basket.

The video of Irving on Friday provides a big update as well. Kyrie previously underwent surgery after suffering a hand injury in July. Although he was expected to be ready to go before the 2024-25 season, nothing was certain. The fact that Irving was seen on the floor is an encouraging sign.

If the injury was a serious issue, he wouldn't be playing basketball right now. Perhaps Kyrie Irving will be ready to go for training camp in early October.

Kyrie Irving poised for big 2024-25 season

Irving now has a full season of experience with the Mavericks following the 2023-24 campaign. He played a pivotal role alongside Luka Doncic in leading Dallas to the NBA Finals. The Mavs fell short against the Boston Celtics in the Finals, however, adding motivation for Irving and the team heading into the new campaign.

Irving is still one of the best guards in the NBA when healthy. Kyrie and Luka have developed impressive chemistry alongside one another on the floor as well. They emerged as one of the best duos in the entire NBA last season.

Irving is on track to have a big 2024-25 campaign. He would love to help the Mavs win their first championship since 2011.