DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder by a final score of 106-98 on Friday night. Kyrie Irving, who did not play on Wednesday due to a lumbar back sprain, returned on Friday and scored 25 points to go along with five assists and five rebounds. After struggling in his initial return from injury on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets, it was clear that any rust was gone on Friday, something Jason Kidd told reporters after the game.

Expand Tweet

“Looked like the rust was gone,” Kidd said,” after that Denver game, I thought he was back to his rhythm, his flow.”

The game was filled with tension as words were exchanged throughout the affair. Irving feels as if a rivalry is brewing between the Thunder and Mavs.

Expand Tweet

“It's personal,” Irving said. “It's the start of a healthy rivalry… They're good, man. They were number one in the Western Conference last year. They deserved to make it to the second round and match up against us, we just got the best of them in that series… There's a lot of young guys in that locker room, so we're gonna be seeing them a lot over the next few years. It's good that you set the precedent now of what it's gonna be like. They're a little bit of a different team without Shai obviously… But they still compete.

“When pushing and shoving occurs, that's just good NBA basketball that we feel is only right at this point because we gotta protect ourselves.”

Kyrie Irving leads Mavericks past Thunder

Injuries have unfortunately forced Irving to miss time this season. When healthy, he has played well. Irving should still have a realistic chance of making the All-Star team, though.

Of course, Kyrie's focus is on helping the Mavericks win games as opposed to a potential All-Star selection. Naji Marshall is certainly excited to have Irving back on the floor.

Expand Tweet

“Amazing, Kai being Kai… Just leading us to victory,” Marshall said of Irving's performance against the Thunder. “He's a vet, been in this game a long time and he just put us on his back.”

With the win, the Mavericks became the only team to beat the Thunder this season. Of course, Kyrie Irving's return from injury helped, and it should be noted that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not play due to a sore wrist.

The Mavs will look to earn a second consecutive victory in Charlotte against the Hornets on Monday.