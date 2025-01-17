The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Kyrie Irving did not play in the Mavericks' 119-116 defeat against the Pelicans in New Orleans on Wednesday, but will the Mavs star return on Friday?

Irving is listed on the injury report as he continues to deal with a lumbar back sprain. Meanwhile, Dereck Lively II (right ankle sprain), Luka Doncic (left calf strain) and Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) are all out for Friday's game. It is worth noting that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd previously said he expects Irving to play on Friday.

The Mavs now hold a 22-19 record overall. They have struggled in recent action, something that is a direct result of their injury concerns. The Mavericks are not making excuses, however. With that being said, having Irving available on Friday against the best team in the Western Conference would obviously help their situation.

Here is everything we know about Kyrie Irving's injury status vs. the Thunder.

Kyrie Irving's injury status vs. Thunder

Irving is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report with a lumbar back sprain.

The 32-year-old star has played in 31 of the Mavs' 41 games this season. Injuries have been a concern, but Kyrie has played well while on the floor. He will enter Friday's game averaging 23.9 points per game on 48.1 percent field goal and 43.5 percent three-point shooting. Kyrie is also recording per game averages of 4.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per outing.

The Thunder, 34-6, defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 134-114 on Thursday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 40 points and eight assists in what was a dominant effort. The Thunder are playing well at the moment, but the second of a back-to-back on the road can prove to be difficult.

As for the question of if Kyrie Irving is playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is maybe.