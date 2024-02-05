The Mavericks' latest injury report is a mixed bag.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are currently looking to bounce back after a frustrating home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks despite getting off to a great start to the contest. Doncic has had to do all of the heavy lifting for the Mavericks in recent weeks, including a 72 point explosion against the Atlanta Hawks recently, in the absence of backcourt running mate Kyrie Irving, who has been nursing a thumb injury.

The Mavericks will next hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday evening, and it seems that Irving might just be back in the lineup for that contest, although the Dallas injury report did feature a Doncic-related catch.

“Mavs G Kyrie Irving is listed as probable vs. 76ers tomorrow after missing six games due to sprained right thumb,” reported Tim MacMahon of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “Luka Doncic is questionable after aggravating his sore right ankle. Dante Exum (knee) and Dereck Lively II (broken nose) are out. Lively is scheduled for surgery.”

The Mavericks have managed to stay relatively afloat in the crowded Western Conference playoff picture in the absence of Irving, although it should be noted that if the season ended today, Dallas would be playing in the Play-In tournament, which is probably not where they envisioned themselves being at this point of the season when things got underway.

In any case, the Mavericks and 76ers are slated to tip things off at 7:00 PM ET on Monday from Philadelphia.