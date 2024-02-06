The Mavericks have received some important injury updates for their matchup with the Nets.

The Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Brooklyn Nets on the road on Tuesday night, and it is expected to be a pretty tight game. The Mavericks are coming into this one with a 27-23 record, and they are in 8th place in the Western Conference. The Nets, on the other hand, are currently 20-29 on the year, and they are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, just on the outside of the play-in tournament. Dallas is coming into this game favored by 4.5, and they got some key injury updates on Tuesday afternoon.

Two key players that the Mavericks are hoping to be good to go on Tuesday night are Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Doncic is currently battling a minor right ankle issue and a nasal contusion, but he played on Monday night in their win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Irving also played on Monday, and he is battling a right thumb sprain.

“Mavs list Luka Doncic as questionable for tonight vs. Nets due to a nasal contusion,” Tim MacMahon said in a tweet. “Kyrie Irving (right thumb sprain) is probable for his return to Brooklyn. Irving had 23 points and 8 assists in last night’s win over 76ers, his first game since injuring the thumb on Jan. 22.”

It sounds like the Mavericks will have at least one of those stars ready to play against the Nets, and there is a chance that they have both of them, which would obviously be the best case scenario for Dallas.

This is obviously a big one for Kyrie Irving as he played for the Brooklyn Nets not too long ago. Irving came over to the Mavericks last season, and he came from Brooklyn. He had been playing for the Nets since 2019. He will be returning on Tuesday night, and the NBA world is certainly hoping that they can see him in action for this game.

The Mavericks and Nets will tip off on Tuesday at 7:30 ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The game will be airing on TNT.