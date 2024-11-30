The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz are set to go head-to-head on Saturday night. The Mavs are fresh off a 129-114 victory over the New York Knicks, while the Jazz were defeated by the Denver Nuggets 122-103 on Wednesday. Dallas is looking to take care of business on the road in Utah, but Luka Doncic's injury status will be worth closely monitoring.

Klay Thompson has already been ruled out due to his left foot plantar fascia injury. Doncic is battling a right wrist sprain. It is worth mentioning that the Mavs are 4-1 this season without Doncic, but the star guard is still missed without question.

Dallas is 11-8 in the 2024-25 season. They are looking to further separate themselves from the .500 mark, something they can accomplish with a win on Saturday night.

So is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

Luka Doncic's injury status vs. Jazz

Doncic is currently listed as doubtful due to his wrist injury, per the NBA injury report. As mentioned, Thompson is out on Saturday night as well. Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) and Brandon Williams (G League – Two-Way) are also out.

Doncic, 25, has played in 14 games this season. He has averaged 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per outing. Luka is also shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from deep.

The Mavericks will enter Saturday's contest having won two consecutive games. In fact, the Mavs have won six of their past seven games as well. With that being said, Dallas did play in Utah on November 14, and they suffered a frustrating 115-113 defeat. The Mavs would obviously love nothing more than to bounce back from that loss on Saturday night.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 PM EST in Utah. As for the question of if Luka Doncic is playing tonight vs. the Jazz, the answer remains uncertain for now.