DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will play the Utah Jazz on Saturday night in a road clash. However, will Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson be available? Doncic is battling a right wrist sprain while Thompson is dealing with a left foot plantar fascia concern. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd provided updates on both players while speaking to reporters after practice on Friday.

“He (Doncic) did practice today, so we will see how he feels tomorrow,” Kidd said.

Kidd revealed that Thompson did not practice, however. When asked if Thompson is feeling better, Kidd said, “yeah, he looks good for what he can do.”

Although Thompson did not practice, he was seen taking shots after practice.

Mavericks finding ways to win without Luka Doncic, Klay Thompson

The Mavs have found success despite Doncic and Thompson's absences. In fact, they are 4-1 without Doncic this season. Spencer Dinwiddie, who also spoke to reporters on Friday after practice, shared his thoughts on the Mavs' success despite Luka's absence.

“Obviously as a group in general, whether it's Luka or not, we have a next man up mentality… And then it's just kind of by committee,” Dinwiddie said. “Just trying to pick up the intensity in all facets, you know, cut harder, run harder… box out more. You just have to whenever you're missing an MVP-caliber player.”

The Mavs may be playing well without Doncic but they are still looking forward to his return. Doncic and Thompson's statuses are uncertain for Saturday's game.

Dallas has won two games in a row as of this story's writing. Saturday's contest will represent the first of a two-game road trip, as the Mavericks will play a back-to-back. Following Saturday's game, the Mavs will play the Trail Blazers in Portland before heading home for an NBA Cup clash against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.