NEW ORLEANS — The Dallas Mavericks are set to go head-to-head with the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. However, they will be playing without Kyrie Irving, who was ruled out due to a lumbar back sprain. Irving, however, initially returned from the injury on Tuesday in the Mavs' 118-99 loss against the Denver Nuggets. Although he isn't playing in the second of a back-to-back on Wednesday, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd believes Irving could potentially return on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I think he will be ready to go the next game,” Kidd told reporters before Wednesday's contest.

As mentioned, Irving did play on Tuesday. He is seemingly trending in a promising direction overall. Irving's availability for Friday's game will obviously be important as the Mavs will play the best team in the Western Conference in the Thunder, who currently hold a 6.5 game lead over the second place Houston Rockets. On Wednesday, however, the Mavericks are playing a Pelicans team that is in last place in the West.

Still, the Mavs cannot overlook the Pelicans. New Orleans features a talented roster, but much like Dallas, they have dealt with no shortage of injuries. Earning a victory on the road without Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Dereck Lively II and Dante Exum will certainly be difficult. Nevertheless, this is a deep Mavericks team and they will remain confident in their ability to get the job done on the road.

When it comes to Kyrie Irving's injury status, though, there is a realistic chance of the superstar guard returning on Friday against the Thunder. Nothing is guaranteed as of this story's writing, however.

As for Wednesday night's Mavericks-Pelicans game, tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM EST in New Orleans as the Mavericks hope to bounce back from Tuesday's defeat with a crucial victory.