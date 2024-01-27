On Friday evening, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic issued a reminder to the world of just how dominant of a force he is with the basketball in his hands. The Mavs were in town to take on the Atlanta Hawks, and Doncic scored a career high of 73 points in what ultimately became a narrow road win, 41 of which came in the first half alone.

The scoring explosion set X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, on fire.

Former Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas compared Doncic to what we saw in the prime of James Harden's career with the Houston Rockets.

Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green made reference to the fact that Doncic was actually drafted by the Hawks back in 2018 before being traded to the Mavs in exchange for Trae Young.

Even Mavs franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki chipped into the conversation.

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce couldn't believe what he was seeing.

RECOMMENDED
Quinn Snyder spoke postgame about how tough it was to stop Luka Doncic during his 70-point performance against the Hawks.
Quin Snyder gets honest on how tough it is to stop Luka Doncic

Randall Barnes ·

Mavs, Luka Doncic, Kobe Bryant, Lakers, Kobe Luka
Mavs star Luka Doncic sparks Kobe Bryant buzz after wild 73-point game

Jackson Stone ·

Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns, Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Mavs
Luka Doncic, Devin Booker masterclass has NBA fans fired up

Brian Buyawe ·

The scoring outburst was just another reminder, if one was needed, that Luka Doncic is one of the most unguardable players the game has ever seen. Critics of the modern NBA are going to take this performance as a sign of the decline of defense in the league; however, the reality is that no defense in NBA history can fully contain a 6'7″ basketball magician when he's as on fire as Doncic was tonight.

The Mavs have a quick turnaround following the contest, as they will be back in Dallas to take on the Sacramento Kings on January 27.