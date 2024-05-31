The Dallas Mavericks advanced to the NBA Finals after routing the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-103 in Game 4 on Thursday night.

Luka Doncic was incredible for the Mavericks, scoring 20 points in the first quarter on his way to a 36-point, 10 rebound night for Dallas.

He also had words with a Timberwolves fan during the game:

While it's true that Snoop Dogg was in the vicinity where the Mavericks star was yelling, this different angle shows a different making a “crying” gesture at Doncic, which makes the entire exchange make a lot more sense.

The Mavericks star was fired up as he and Kyrie Irving both bounced back from poor performances in Game 4 to dominate the deciding game. Irving had 36 points of his own in Game 5 against the Timberwolves.

The two guards combined for 72 points, only being outscored by the entire Timberwolves team by 31 points.

Now the Mavericks advance to take on a Boston Celtics team that has been lying in wait for several days. The Celtics – similarly to the Timberwolves – feature a multitude of defenders that can swarm the ball and rotate as the ball swings around the perimeter.

Additionally, they have a pair of stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown that have been through multiple playoff series together, including an NBA Finals of their own just a couple of years ago. Newly acquired guard Jrue Holiday also won a title with the Milwaukee Bucks several seasons ago.

The Mavericks will have their work cut out for them starting next Monday as they look to win their first championship in a dozen years. But as long as Doncic and Irving are playing like they did in four of the five games in the Western Conference Finals, they've got a real shot to win it all and bring the Larry O'Brien Trophy back to Dallas.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Mavericks and Celtics kicks off next Monday from Boston.