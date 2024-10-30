Tuesday night didn't start great for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. In a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves got off to a greta start at home, with Anthony Edwards going on a historic heater in the first quarter.

Edwards scored 24 points in the first quarter for the Timberwolves, giving his team the lead after the opening 12 minutes. Then, just before halftime, Luka Doncic went down with an apparent knee injury. He appeared to have trouble putting any weight on his right leg as he went back to the locker room.

Despite the injury scare, it turns out that Doncic was just fine. He returned to start the third quarter for the Mavericks, and he and Kyrie Irving continued to terrorize the Timberwolves and their fans, just like they did in the conference finals last season. After knocking down a huge three-pointer late in the fourth quarter, Doncic had a few things to say, according to John Hollinger of The Athletic.

“Luka drains a long dagger 3 then immediately starts yelling F bombs at some fans along the sideline. He and Kyrie have been too much in crunch time,” Hollinger wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The monster three will give some Timberwolves fans flashbacks to Game 2 of the West Finals from last season, when Doncic made a game-winning three over Rudy Gobert from a similar spot on the floor.

Incredibly, that was Doncic's only three-pointer of the night, as he went 1-for-8 from deep in a fairly inefficient outing by his standards. He still finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists on 10-for-27 shooting.

Irving was the big star in this one for the Mavericks. He scored an efficient 35 points on 13-for-23 shooting while knocking down six of his eight three-point attempts to give Dallas the win. Edwards' 37 points and seven threes were not enough in the loss for Minnesota.

Dallas improved to 3-1 on the young season, which is a very good start considering all of the new pieces that they are being forced to work into the lineup. They will be back in action on Halloween against the Houston Rockets.