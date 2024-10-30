The Minnesota Timberwolves took on an action-packed interconference matchup against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The Timberwolves led the Mavericks with a few minutes left in the second quarter. However, before then, Anthony Edwards put on a masterpiece that has fans on social media talking nonstop.

Edwards was red-hot in the first quarter. He scored 24 points and went 6-for-8 on his three-pointers and nearly matched Dallas' first-quarter team total of 26 points. Here is how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the offensive outburst:

Expand Tweet

“Balling, He's extremely motivated because [the Mavericks] are the team that sent him home last season. Career high incoming,” one user commented.

“Bro is playing 2K25,” one user added alongside a flame and laughing emoji.

“Is he going for 100?” another fan asked.

“Anthony Edwards is a HEATER,” another added.

Edwards' feat is amazing. Nevertheless, the Mavericks kept tabs on him in the second quarter. He stayed at the 24-point mark by the end of the first half, and Dallas went into the locker room with a 61-59 advantage.

Luka Doncic led the Mavs with 13 points and six assists but suffered an injury scare in the process. Hopefully, he will undergo a speedy recovery. Doncic did not have to do it alone though. Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington, and Daniel Gafford all scored 10 or more points by halftime. The Timberwolves will need their contributors to put on a similar effort.

The next highest scorer behind Edwards was Julius Randle, who totaled 12 points, five assists, and five rebounds.

A major positive from Minnesota's first half was their blazing three-point percentage that was spearheaded by Edwards' effort. The Timberwolves shot 52.2 percent from deep range.

It is clear that Anthony Edwards is on a mission to help his team win, but he and his teammates will need to maintain their intensity for the second half of the game. Can Edwards and Minnesota keep up the attack and hold the Mavericks down?