The Dallas Mavericks' celebration of their 109-99 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night will be muted as Luka Doncic had to exit the game early due to hamstring tightness. Now, the Mavs have a short rest period before they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow night on the second game of a back-to-back set, and now, Doncic's status for that contest is up in the air.
According to head coach Jason Kidd, there is lingering uncertainty as for whether or not Doncic could suit up in an all-important clash against the Thunder. The Slovenian superstar may be as close to a game-time decision as it can get, if Kidd's words following their win over the Warriors are any indication.
“We'll see. I know he left the game with a sore hamstring. We'll have a better answer tomorrow,” Kidd said, per Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated.
The Mavericks will have to travel to Oklahoma City for their game tomorrow night, and there's even a chance that Luka Doncic doesn't join the team for that quick road trip if his hamstring injury is more serious than initially expected.
“I'll have a better answer tomorrow. We'll see. This is a fluid thing. This is being talked about now. We'll find out in a couple of minutes if he's going or not,” Kidd added.
Jason Kidd gives an injury update on Luka Doncic.
Says he’ll know here in a little bit if Doncic will make the trip to Oklahoma City tonight. pic.twitter.com/jQF7DaDq2p
— Noah Weber (@noahweber00) March 14, 2024
Mavericks star Luka Doncic sees his triple-double streak snapped
Luka Doncic was far from his best on Wednesday night. The Mavericks star struggled with his shot all night long, and it might have been the result of him entering the game being less than 100 percent healthy. Doncic put up just 21 points on 7-18 shooting from the field to go along with three rebounds and nine assists, an uncharacteristic off night from the Mavericks star.
Doncic's triple-double streak therefore ends at seven, although even if he did not leave with a hamstring injury, it was going to be difficult for him to extend his shot at history.
If the Mavericks star is unable to travel with the team tomorrow for their game against the Thunder, Kyrie Irving should shoulder as heavy of an offensive burden as he can handle, while Dante Exum, Josh Green, and Tim Hardaway Jr. should get extended minutes.