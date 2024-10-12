DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks held practice on Saturday ahead of their upcoming game in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Monday. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd provided injury updates on Luka Doncic and PJ Washington.

“PJ went through practice, he was good,” Kidd said. “And then Luka participated in non-contact today, so he was good.”

So will Doncic and Washington be ready for Monday's game?

“I would not say Monday,” Kidd said. “But we will see how everything is going when we come back from LA. We will probably have a better sense of what's going to take place on Thursday.”

Doncic is dealing with a calf contusion while Washington is battling hip tightness. Neither injury is considered to be serious but the Mavs are still closely monitoring the concerns.

Kidd had provided an update on Washington Friday as well, stating that the Mavs forward got some work in during Friday's practice. The most recent update on Doncic before Saturday, however, came before Thursday's preseason game against the Utah Jazz. Kidd said Doncic likely wouldn't play Monday but did not rule out the final preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks, something that seemingly hasn't changed.

However, Doncic participating in “non-contact” is a promising step. He still has work to do before playing in a game but Doncic appears to be headed in the right direction.

Luka Doncic still dealing with injury

The Mavericks would surely love for Doncic to play in a game alongside new teammate Klay Thompson before the regular season. With that being said, Dallas also will not rush Doncic back. There is no reason to risk further injury.

It remains to be seen if Doncic or Washington will play in the preseason. They have not played yet, and the Mavericks may not make a final decision until Thursday's game against the Bucks.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates as they are made available.