DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are playing the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving are making their 2024-25 preseason debuts, but Luka Doncic remains out with a calf injury. So will Doncic play during the preseason?

“Luka is feeling great,” Kidd told reporters before Thursday's game. “We will see (if he will play in the preseason)… Running out of games. But we will see if he's going to participate. He's not going to participate tonight or on Monday. We will see what (next Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks) looks like.”

Kidd said Thompson will not play Thursday against the Jazz or Monday against the Clippers in Los Angeles. However, the Mavs head coach did not rule out Doncic playing next Thursday against the Bucks in the team's preseason finale.

Doncic is battling a left calf contusion. The Mavericks do not seem to be overly concerned about the injury, but they are understandably proceeding with caution in the preseason.

Mavericks Luka Doncic could play in preseason

Doncic suffered the calf injury before training camp. The initial news had Mavs fans concerned, but fortunately this does not seem to be a serious issue. Still, the team is certainly monitoring the situation closely.

Doncic will not play in the preseason finale if any setback occurs. Even if a setback doesn't occur, there are no guarantees that the star will take the floor to conclude the preseason. The Mavs' primary focus is ensuring that Doncic is ready to go for October 24, as that date represents Dallas' first game of the regular season.

For now, the Mavericks are trying to defeat the Jazz on Thursday night. Dallas is 0-1 so far in the preseason.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Luka Doncic's injury status as they are made available.