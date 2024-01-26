Mavericks' Luka Doncic enters rarefied air with latest NBA All-Star Game selection

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had a rough Wednesday night after being thumped by Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns, with many accusing him of being overly sensitive and too preoccupied with a fan. Fortunately, his Thursday is going great. Historically so, actually.

Doncic beat out Anthony Edwards and Steph Curry to be named one of the Western Conference starters in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. It is the fifth time he has been selected to partake in the February exhibition, “joining Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Isiah Thomas and Anthony Davis as the only players to make five All-Star games before turning 25,” per Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

Those greats are or likely will be immortalized in Springfield at the Basketball Hall of Fame, showing just how phenomenal Doncic has been in the early years of his NBA career. He is an offensive savant, capable of putting the Mavericks on his back when necessary and decimating opposing defenses as he pleases. Many fans are numb to his greatness by now, but they still took to the online All-Star voting polls to show their appreciation.

Luka Doncic is recording a carer-high in scoring (33.6), assists (9.3) and 3-point shooting percentage (37.3) to go along with 8.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He would undeniably have a stronger claim to the MVP crown if Dallas was a bit more impressive as a whole.

The Mavericks are 24-20, having lost three games in a row, and currently sit in eighth place in the West. The 24-year-old's NBA All-Star Game feat cannot be taken for granted, but the goal is to obviously join LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and the other aforementioned hoops legends in another exclusive group.