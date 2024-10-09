DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks were defeated 121-116 in their preseason opener against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The morning before the game, however, Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart took some time to speak with ClutchPoints after Memphis' shoot-around. Smart addressed a number of topics, including Kyrie Irving's fit with the Mavs and Luka Doncic's career progression.

Marcus Smart explains “advantage” of having Kyrie Irving on the Mavericks roster

Smart, who has played in the NBA since the 2014-15 season, is quite familiar with Irving's game. He has seen the guard play with different teams and was impressed by Kyrie's first full season with the Mavs.

“I thought it was great,” Smart told ClutchPoints of Irving's first full season in Dallas. “I mean… Coming to Dallas nobody was expecting them to do what they did in the fashion that they did it. That shows a lot. Kai (Irving) came in and was a part of that process to get them there. Obviously you got Luka and those other guys, but to have Kai there is just a big advantage for them to help them get over that hump and get them to the next level. And that's what they did… They didn't win (a championship), but they got there. They figured out what it takes.”

Smart's comments will increase the confidence of Mavericks fans. He clearly took notice of Dallas' postseason run and believes the Mavs “figured out what it takes” to get the job done in the postseason.

Luka Doncic's career progression gets Marcus Smart admission

Doncic has emerged as one of the best players in the NBA. He is a consistent MVP candidate. Although he has yet to win the award, Doncic is the favorite heading into the 2024-25 season.

Smart said Doncic has “demanded” the league. The Grizzlies guard also explained how he played against a “16-year-old” Doncic, so Smart has truly seen Luka's progression over the years.

“Oh man, just the way he's came and demanded the league,” Smart said. “I actually had the opportunity to play against Luka when he was 16. We went to Milan and he was on the Milan team. You know, at the time, you see him, he's a 16-year-old kid. Doesn't look how he looks now. You see him now, it's like that's not the same 16-year-old kid. But Luka is a great player, we all know that. We all know what he has been doing and can do in this league. His progression… He's taking even bigger steps.”

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving looking to lead Mavericks to championship

Doncic and Irving are one of the best duos in the entire NBA. They have a legitimate argument to be referred to as the best duo in the entire league. Winning a championship would go a long way toward earning that title, though.

The Mavericks have high expectations for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign. Dallas added Klay Thompson and upgraded the roster depth around the stars. The Mavs are fresh off an NBA Finals appearance despite finishing as the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference last year.

Dallas should be able to take a step forward and finish with a better record in the regular season. As a result, the Mavs could end up being a top three seed in the West, which would obviously benefit a potential NBA Finals run.

At the moment, Doncic, Irving and the Mavericks are focused on the NBA preseason and preparing for the new season.