With just days left in the NBA preseason, the Dallas Mavericks are healing and getting extra work in to prepare for the looming regular season. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were highlighted on the NBA's X account with workout videos showing them getting ready for the season.

The Mavericks aren't close to 100% heading into the regular season.

Doncic has been working back from a calf contusion. Dante Exum's wrist injury and surgery is expected to keep him out for three months. Maxi Kleber and Kessler Edwards should be able to return soon.

Mavericks meeting high expectations for 2024-25 season

After a trip to last year's NBA Finals, it's not enough to just be a great team. Despite being just 25 years old, Doncic is entering his seventh season. He's no longer just a young, promising player. The expectation is now that he and the Mavericks should be title contention.

That's why Klay Thompson joined the Mavericks this offseason and he sounds hungry to make big things happen on his new team, per ClutchPoints Joey Mistretta.

“I think we'll be great,” Thompson said. “A huge reason why I'm here is because of Luka and the chance to play with him. We'll have a lot of time to build great chemistry but he's such a great player that I don't think he needs much time to get acclimated to new teammates.”

One Mavericks player to watch, according to Mistretta, is 22-year-old Jaden Hardy.

“With the injuries now, he could start, he could be one of the first ones off the bench,” Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said of Hardy after practice on Saturday. “Healthy, he could still be part of that rotation. He would not start if we're healthy just because of the names that are ahead of him. But he's had an incredible training camp up to this point. We look forward to him playing minutes and being part of that rotation.”

“The ceiling, there is no ceiling,” Kidd said. “That's up to him and the work that he puts in… We will see where he ends up. He's a young player, he's worked extremely hard on his craft and he's getting better each year. To judge him will be at the end of his career to see what that ceiling turns out to be.”

The Dallas Mavericks' regular season begins at home against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m. EST.