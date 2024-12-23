With the Dallas Mavericks set to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, fans are surely wondering if Luka Doncic will return from injury. Doncic has been dealing with a left heel contusion, forcing him to miss the Mavs' past two games. So is Doncic playing tonight against the Blazers?

The Mavericks earned a 113-97 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday despite Doncic's absence. Still, and it goes without saying, but Dallas is hopeful he will return sooner rather than later.

The Mavs will enter Monday's game with an 18-10 record, while the Blazers are just 9-19 overall. Dallas will be the favorite regardless of Doncic's final injury status. A return would clearly signal that he is trending in an overall promising direction, though.

Here is everything we know about Luka Doncic's injury status for tonight vs. the Trail Blazers.

Luka Doncic's injury status vs. Blazers

Doncic is currently listed as questionable due to his heel injury, per the NBA injury report.

The Mavs are 6-2 in games that Doncic has not played in this season. Dallas has often utilized complete team efforts to overcome Doncic's absences. With that being said, Luka, a consistent MVP candidate, unquestionably makes the Mavericks a better team. Dallas is 12-8 when Doncic is available.

The 25-year-old will likely receive MVP consideration once again after finishing third in the voting last year. Doncic is averaging 28.9 points per game on 45.9 percent field goal and 35.5 percent three-point shooting. Luka helps out in multiple facets of the game, also recording 8.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.1 steals per outing.

The Mavericks are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference, while the Blazers are 13th overall in the conference. The Mavs understand that upsets can happen at any time, though, so they cannot overlook their opponent on Monday night.

As for the question of if Luka Doncic is playing tonight vs. the Blazers, the answer is maybe.