Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are on of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. Their recent surge has allowed them to crack the top six of the standings in the Western Conference, having won nine of their last 10 outings. Another huge game is coming right up for the Mavs, who are scheduled to face the only team with a better 10-game span — the Houston Rockets.
However, there is some uncertainty concerning the status of Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, who has been incredible all season long.
Luka Doncic injury update ahead of Rockets clash
Doncic appeared on the Mavericks injury report ahead of the team's previous two games — both against the Sacramento Kings — because of a left Achilles issue. This time around, he is on the injury report again before facing the Rockets due to right knee soreness, as noted by Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
“Mavs star Luka Doncic (right knee soreness) is listed as questionable tomorrow vs. Rockets. Rockets are on an 11-game W streak. Mavs have won 10 of 11 with Doncic sitting out the lone loss.”
The soreness in his right knee doesn't sound as concerning as the Achilles issue that is seemingly no longer a problem for the Slovenian superstar. Considering that he's only listed with a questionable label plus the importance of the clash versus the Rockets, there's a good reason to lean on the positive side of Doncic's availability to suit up this Sunday.
Dallas riding a huge surge
With or without Doncic this Sunday, it can't be denied that the Mavericks will be coming into the third meeting of the season against the Rockets with so much momentum. The Mavs are on a six-game win streak and had just disposed off the Kings in back-to-back fashion in Sacramento.
In those two games, Doncic racked up a total of 54 points and shot 50 percent from the field and 50 percent from behind the arc. Based on those performances, it doesn't seem that Doncic is dealing with an injury that Dallas fans should be overly concerned about.
However, the Mavericks certainly want Doncic as healthy as possible in the playoffs, which they are on track to make after missing the boat to the postseason in the 2022-23 NBA regular season.
The Mavericks are clicking on both sides of the floor over their last several games, fueling their fantastic run lately. In their last 10 outings, Dallas has averaged 118.4 points on 50.6 percent shooting from the floor — sixth and second overall in the league in that same span, respectively. Meanwhile, the Mavericks' defense has also stepped it up, having surrendered just 105.4 points per game to their last 10 opponents.
Mavericks on collision course against red-hot Rockets
If the Mavericks are to be the team to snap the Rockets' 11-game win streak, they would be in a much better position to do that with Doncic in uniform. In any case, the Mavericks have the looks of a team with great potential to spoil Houston's ongoing party. The Rockets are fresh off a 101-100 escape win in Salt Lake City over the Utah Jazz Friday. Before that, the Rockets added the Oklahoma City Thunder to their list of victims in a 132-126 overtime win in on the road.
Dallas won the first meeting with the Rockets this season back in November at home, 121-115, with Doncic scoring 41 points to go with nine assists and nine rebounds. He did not play in the Houston rematch in December on the road, which ended in a 122-96 loss.