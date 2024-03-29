Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are looking to win their second consecutive game against the Sacramento Kings on the road Friday. Dallas cruised to a victory over Sacramento on Tuesday, earning a convincing 132-96 win. The Mavs are also now in sixth place in the Western Conference and have won nine of their past 10 games.
Doncic, however, has been dealing with left Achilles soreness. His status for Tuesday's game was initially in question before he was ultimately cleared to play before tip-off.
Luka ended up playing well once again. He recorded another double-double after finishing the contest with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Doncic added six assists.
The Mavericks had three players finish the game with more than 20 points. Kyrie Irving scored 24 points and added eight assists, while Tim Hardaway Jr. had 22 points in the victory. Meanwhile, PJ Washington recorded a double-double of his own with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
The Mavs are playing a quality brand of basketball at the moment. They are hoping to earn another big road win in Sacramento. However, is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs. the Kings?
Luka Doncic's injury status vs. Kings
Doncic is currently listed as questionable due to his aforementioned left Achilles soreness, per the NBA Injury Report. Maxi Kleber is also listed as questionable due to right knee soreness. Josh Green has been ruled out as he battles a right ankle sprain.
Dallas is currently in the middle of a three-game road trip. They have picked up victories in Utah and Sacramento up to this point. Teams like to play at least .500 or better basketball while on the road, so the Mavs realistically could use one more win to make this a successful trip.
With that said, they obviously would love to stay red hot and just keep winning. And right now, it is difficult to doubt this team. The trade deadline acquisitions of Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington have paid dividends without question. Gafford has been one of the best acquisitions so far this season.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have silenced their critics and proven they can play together. There was a “my turn, your turn” narrative around the Mavs' co-stars following last year's playoff absence. Irving and Doncic have learned how to work together during the 2023-24 season, and the results are displaying themselves on the court.
“No, he is the Batman. I'm the Robin,” Doncic said of Irving following Tuesday's win, via NBA on TNT. “It's just amazing, man. Everyone on our team is amazing. Outside basketball, he's just a great person and we all get along so well, so the chemistry is really good right now.”
It's an exciting time to be a Mavericks fan. But when it comes to the question of if Luka Doncic is playing tonight vs. the Kings, the answer is uncertain at the moment.