In case you weren't aware, Luka Doncic is a superstar for good reason, and not only at basketball. The Dallas Mavericks definitely have a great one on their roster. If you need a reminder of how good he is, FIBA released a Luka Doncic trick shot compilation. And this isn't one of those heavily photoshopped, computer-generated, viral marketing attempt trick-shot videos. The shots in this video are legit!

It must be pretty amazing to get paid millions and part of the job is this is considered “practice.” But in case there's ever a 30-foot-tall defender in front of him, Doncic can lob it halfway to the ceiling and still make it. Or if he ever needs to just sink a shot off an in-bounds play, Doncic can do that, too. Those are good skills to have in your back pocket.

The now-annual sky-high pressures on Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Two years ago, the Mavs finished 11th in the Western Conference and didn't come close to the playoffs. Last year wasn't going much better until the team turned it on in the final 31 games. The Mavericks acquired Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards and Dereck Lively II from the Charlotte Hornets.

From that point on, the team went 22-9 to finish fifth in the West and stormed through the postseason before their season came to an end in a 1-4 series loss to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

So, now what?

In July, the team acquired G Quentin Grimes from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for G Tim Hardaway Jr. and draft considerations. They also brought on G Klay Thompson via trade with the Golden State Warriors for draft considerations as part of a six-team trade.

Thompson explained that what drew him to play with the Mavs was that he could be a missing piece of the offense that would force defenses not to double-team Irving and Doncic as much.

“Me playing with Luka and Kyrie… That's what was attractive was seeing how, especially watching that championship this year, I was really shocked to see the chemistry with the teammates. And at this point in my career, I might not be able to run as fast as I once could or jump as high, but I can still knock down open shots… I think I can be that missing piece for them. The D (defense) can't guard Kyrie and Luka, they can't send as many double-teams.”

In August, they signed G Spencer Dinwiddie and G Kessler Edwards.

There's been nothing but positive news surrounding Kyrie Irving's offseason hand surgery. It was noted by Marc Stein, a longtime NBA reporter, that Irving was practicing but not yet cleared for 5-on-5 play.

The Dallas Mavericks begin their preseason in a month. Their opening game is at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, October 7, at 8:00 p.m. EST.