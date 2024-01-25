The Mavericks star had some choice words for ESPN's Tim MacMahon after the game.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had a tough go of it against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

First, he rolled his ankle trying to defend Kevin Durant. Then the Mavericks star had a Suns fan ejected in the fourth quarter.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon was covering the game, and captured the moment:

A Suns fan yelled, “Luka, you’re tired! Get your ass on the treadmill!” Luka Doncic had Mavs security eject the fan at the start of the 4th quarter. (via @espn_macmahon)pic.twitter.com/77oZKQpH3V — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 25, 2024

After the game, which the Mavericks lost 132-109, Doncic had some choice words for MacMahon during the postgame press conference, per Landon Thomas of MavsFanForLife:

Luka Dončić and Tim MacMahon go back and forth about him tweeting about Luka asking for a fan to be ejected in the second half, after cursing at him the whole game. Luka: “You’ll be the first one to always put something bad about me.” pic.twitter.com/eAIRbKyVkn — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) January 25, 2024

Doncic claimed that the Suns fan said many worse things throughout the game, while MacMahon said that the fan was only two rows behind press row and he heard what he yelled when the Mavs' star had him ejected. Luka also made sure to point out that MacMahon is, in his opinion, the first to write something bad about him.

Doncic was slapped with a technical foul at the end of Wednesday night's home game versus Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. Doncic was hit with the tech after going after referee David Guthrie

Doncic was doing his best during a tough night and, despite the ankle injury, played for 38 minutes. He led the Mavericks in scoring with 34 points by knocking down 11 out of 24 shots from the field and notching eight free throws out of 12 attempts. More than this, he was also on floor general duties. Despite having five turnovers, the Mavericks star still dropped nine assists.

Heckling has always been a part of sports, and when fans cross the line it's not uncommon to see players request that they be removed. There have been high-profile instances of this happening with Russell Westbrook and LeBron James in recent years.

It's unclear at this point whether the Suns fan in question that was removed by Mavericks security had been cursing at Luka all night or simply said what McMahon quoted in his post and Doncic simply didn't want to hear it.