Luka Doncic was mad.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was slapped with a technical foul at the end of Wednesday night's showdown at home versus Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. Doncic was hit with the call after going after referee David Guthrie, though, it was uncertain what exactly the Slovenian star said to the official (via Duane Rankin of AZ Central).

“Luka Doncic was having words from across the court with David Guthrie as he left with #Mavs up 58-57 at the half. Guthrie wasn't having it. Technical foul on Doncic. Will show up on stat sheet to start 2nd half.”

Doncic was seemingly frustrated over something and that was perhaps compounded by an aching right foot after injuring it late in the first half while trying to stay in front of Durant. Fortunately for Doncic and the Mavericks, he is managing to play through it, as he started the second half on the floor. He finished the first half with 24 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the field with four drained shots from behind the arc.

Doncic entered the Suns game with eight technical fouls on the season. (Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks leads all of the NBA with 11 technical fouls.) In the 2022-23 NBA campaign, Doncic was high up there on the list of most-teched-up players, as he was tied with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young for third with 17 technical fouls.

Doncic is as passionate as they come on the court, and sometimes, his emotions result in outbursts that get him technical fouls.