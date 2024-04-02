The Dallas Mavericks have won seven games in a row. They are a perfect 4-0 on their current five game road trip heading into Tuesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors on the road. Luka Doncic has continued to perform at an elite level during that span, but he's also battled various injury concerns.
Doncic has been listed on the injury report before a number of games in recent action. He was listed as questionable with right knee soreness before ultimately being made available ahead of the Mavericks' 125-107 victory over the Rockets in Houston on Sunday. Luka has also dealt with Achilles soreness.
The good news is that Doncic is not currently listed on the NBA injury report for Tuesday's Mavericks-Warriors clash. Still, his previous injuries will be something to monitor.
So is there any reason for concern? Sure, Luka has been able to play through injury in recent action. And at this point in the season, most players aren't fully healthy amid the intense grind of an 82 game campaign.
Luka Doncic was recently asked about his injuries by Sam Amick of The Athletic.
“Today was a struggle,” Doncic said after Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
Amick then asked the question all Mavericks fans want to know the answer to: “Is there any long-term (health) stuff happening?”
“No, no, it’s just short,” the Mavs star responded.
Luka Doncic shuts down long-term injury concern
Doncic plays the game hard. He isn't the fastest player on the court, but he's going to give everything he has each game. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd revealed that Doncic is one of the toughest players he's coached.
Luka Doncic will be “fine” according to Jason Kidd
Kidd also addressed Doncic’s toughness. “He’s not soft, that’s for sure.”#Mavs #Mavericks #MFFL
Full video here: pic.twitter.com/GVmjPShxkG
— Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) February 13, 2024
“He's not soft,” Kidd said of Doncic after a win over the Washington Wizards in February. “That's for sure. He's one of the toughest kids that I've had the opportunity to coach. And he's not scared of a fight. You look at his toughness, he's playing with a broken nose. Never complains. Loves the competition and found a way after getting stitches to help the team win tonight.”
The 25-year-old loves the game of basketball. He does not want to ever sit out if he can avoid doing so. There were times earlier in the season when Luka was playing well over 40 minutes due to other players on the team dealing with injuries.
Luka has been able to rest a bit more in recent action as the team has been healthier. Nevertheless, Luka is going to do whatever it takes for his team to win.
And he's offered no shortage of on-court production as well. Luka currently leads the league in points per game with a mark of 34. He is also averaging 9.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per outing. Doncic has been efficient as well, shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc.
So will Luka Doncic win the MVP? It's a question that's been asked fairly consistently in recent weeks as he has joined Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the conversation.
Amick also asked Doncic the question, but Luka has continued to emphasize winning over individual accomplishments.
“I can’t answer that (MVP question),” Doncic told Amick. “That’s for the media. I’m happy we’re winning, man. That’s it. You know I’m not going to answer that question.”