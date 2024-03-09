There's no question that Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is one of the NBA's elite players. But one of the topics of conversation that's come up among fans and media has been Doncic's style of play, especially as the Mavericks inconsistent play has them sputtering near the play-in seeds in the Western Conference. Count former NBA player Chandler Parsons as not quite a fan of Doncic's play.
On a recent appearance on FanDuel's NBA show, ‘Run It Back,' Parsons gave his thoughts on the current issues plaguing the Mavericks.
“I think he's an unbelievable talent, he's really a guard version of [Nikola] Jokic where they do everything. He's mesmerizing with the basketball,” Chandler Parsons said. “But as a teammate, it's a little exhausting watching the same s**t over and over again. And then you don't win, it's even magnified like okay can we try something else. . .it definitely can be frustrating.”
Luka Doncic certainly plays an iso-style of basketball, but it can be argued that perhaps the Mavericks haven't done enough to put the right pieces around Doncic. But Doncic has been one of the best playmakers in the league as well.
Doncic was recently named to his fifth consecutive All-Star appearance. He's been averaging a league-leading 34.6 points per game, 9.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 49.6 percent shooting from the field, 38.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 78.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.
The Mavericks are currently 35-28 and in eighth place in the West standings. They are two games back of the Phoenix Suns for sixth and out of the play-in spots.