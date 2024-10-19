With the 2024-25 regular season just days away, Dallas Mavericks fans are eager to see the team in action next Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs. In roster news, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports that the Mavs have filled their final two-way spot by signing Jazian Gortman.

Gortman impressed on both ends of the court during the preseason, and now the Mavericks will have the opportunity to further develop his skills over the next year.

Securing Gortman on a two-way deal was a move widely anticipated by fans following his impressive preseason performance. His impact on both ends of the floor convinced Jason Kidd and the Mavericks to invest in his development moving forward.

Jazian Gortman impressing during the preseason for the Dallas Mavericks

Gortman delivered standout stats during his four preseason games, averaging 10.3 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 51.6% from the field and an outstanding 57.1% from beyond the arc. He appeared confident in his minutes on the court, showcasing skills that could solidify his role as a reliable rotation player in the NBA.

Jazian Gortman utilizes his 6-foot-9 wingspan, agile footwork, and tireless energy to pressure ball handlers across the entire court. He takes great satisfaction in stifling opponents, bringing a fearless attitude to every contest. His quickness enables him to keep pace with nearly any player, and his long reach makes it easier to challenge shots and defend bigger opponents.

Renowned for his defensive prowess, Gortman also stood out on the offensive end. He demonstrated a deadly 3-point shot and finished at the rim with ease, using both hands effectively.

His creativity when attacking the basket was on full display, and his versatility in playing both on and off the ball sets him apart. Jason Kidd praised his ability to seamlessly fit in with the Mavericks' star players, adding another layer to his all-around game.

Jazian Gortman jelling with veteran guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving leading the team, Gortman has demonstrated his ability to be an effective off-ball scorer while also serving as an initiator when necessary. These qualities are likely appealing to the front office as they assess his potential.

The 21-year old’s tenacity and versatile skill set ultimately earned him the two-way contract with Dallas. With Dante Exum sidelined for three months after wrist surgery, Gortman is poised to step in and potentially secure meaningful minutes right from the start.

While Jaden Hardy and Spencer Dinwiddie are expected to be the primary point guards off the bench, Gortman shouldn’t be overlooked as a potential early impact player. His basketball IQ is advanced for his age, and he's consistently in the right position on both ends of the court.

Gortman is now part of a two-way trio alongside point guard Brandon Williams and small forward Kessler Edwards. Enhancing the guard depth in a lineup featuring veterans Doncic, Irving, and Dinwiddie, he will play a significant role next season that extends beyond just pushing them in practice. As Dallas centers its offense around its backcourt, his growth in that area will be crucial for when he gets the opportunity to contribute.

If Gortman's sharpshooting and tenacious defense carry over into the regular season, the Mavs could have unearthed a valuable asset for the future.