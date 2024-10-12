PJ Washington recently opened up about a viral moment during the Dallas Mavericks‘ 2024 first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers. In an interview on ESPN, the Mavericks forward reflected on the incident that caught the attention of fans and media alike.

“Terrance Mann came out and he pushed me a little bit—and told me to stop looking at the bench,” Washington said. “And I was like, you’re not going to stop me. So, I went over and did this,” he added, referring to the viral moment where he crossed his arms with a smug look, a gesture that immediately gained widespread attention. “It became viral,” Washington said, laughing about the memorable scene.

The moment occurred during the fourth quarter of Game 3, with Washington standing his ground after Mann’s shove. The encounter led to double technical fouls, but Washington remained calm, holding his crossed-arm pose as teammates and opponents reacted heatedly around him. The Mavericks eventually won that game 101-90, giving them a 2-1 series lead.

PJ Washington reflects on viral moment that defined the Mavericks' playoff run

The Mavericks went on to defeat the Clippers in six games, advancing past the first round. They continued their strong playoff run, advancing through the Western Conference and ultimately securing a spot in the NBA Finals. Despite falling short of a championship, losing in five games to the Boston Celtics, Washington’s contributions were pivotal throughout the postseason. The forward averaged 13 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, playing a key role in the Mavericks’ success.

As the Mavericks prepare for the 2024-25 season, they hope to replicate their deep playoff run. Washington’s performance, particularly his ability to stay composed in pressure-filled moments, serves as a positive indicator for the team’s prospects. His viral moment with Mann is not just a highlight for social media but a testament to the competitive edge he brought to Dallas’ postseason push.

The Mavericks are looking to build on last season's momentum, and Washington will be crucial in their plans to challenge for the Western Conference title once again.