DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks added impactful depth during the offseason. Klay Thompson joining the Mavs stole headlines, but players such as Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie are also set to help the team. Grimes' potential is especially intriguing, and according to NBA insider Marc Stein he is a candidate for a contract extension. However, there is one catch.

“Newly acquired Dallas G Quentin Grimes has emerged as a candidate for a contract extension before Monday's 6 PM ET deadline for new deals for former first-round picks from the NBA Draft Class of 2021, league sources tell @TheSteinLine,” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The catch is that the deadline is right around the corner. It will be interesting to see if Dallas and Grimes end up agreeing to an extension. The Mavs have been impressed by his preseason play.

“His ability to catch and shoot, his toughness,” Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said after practice on Saturday of what he has seen from Grimes during the preseason. “You saw that the other night, didn’t shoot the ball and score well but had 10 rebounds. He’s about the team, he wants to help the team. He does a lot of the little things.”

Quentin Grimes set for big role with Mavericks

Although Grimes will not be in the starting lineup to begin the season, he will play a pivotal role off the bench. Grimes offers potential as a three-and-D player, and he also does “the little things” as Kidd mentioned. Grimes can help in the rebounding department and he plays hard on the floor.

The 24-year-old began his NBA career with the New York Knicks. He would play in New York until the 2023-24 season, when he was acquired by the Detroit Pistons. The Mavs added Grimes this past offseason and perhaps he can take a step forward in his career while playing in Dallas.