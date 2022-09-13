Slovenia teammate Goran Dragic’s wild Luka Doncic take will scare the rest of the NBA

It’s difficult to believe that Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is only 23-years old, as it’s frightening what the dynamite playmaker has already achieved in his four seasons in the NBA. Drafted third overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018 NBA Draft and later on swapped with Trae Young, Doncic has averaged a jaw-dropping 26.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game for his career.

Simply put, Luka Doncic is well on his way to being one of the greatest players the world has ever seen, and he has plenty of years left to terrorize the league. And Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic, Doncic’s teammate in the Slovenia national team, has the highest of praise for the Mavericks’ three-time All-Star, who has been on fire all Eurobasket long.

“I think he could be [the best player in history],” Dragic said after their 88-72 win against Belgium in the Round of 16. “He is still very young, but if he stays healthy and plays a long more time I think that by the end of his career he could be the best ever.”

There have been many players anointed to be the next greatest-of-all-time, but Doncic’s resume in his brief career thus far makes him well deserving of such praise. With LeBron James in the twilight of his career, Doncic looks primed to take on the mantle as the best do-it-all playmakers in the league, alongside fellow Europeans Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. Despite stiff competition, Dragic believes Doncic is better than them all already.

“I think he is the best player in the world,” Dragic added. “He plays the game at his rhythm, he is very big, he can shoot, he can pass, he can rebound. I don’t know what else we can say about Luka, he is like… an astronaut.”

Doncic was forged in the fire of the highest level of basketball in Europe, playing four seasons with Real Madrid in the Euroleague. This is why Doncic plays like a seasoned veteran despite his tender age, Dragic argued.

“He is only 23 years old and he is playing like a veteran. He could score even 40 points in every game,” Dragic explained further, wishing that he wasn’t 36 years old yet so he could play alongside Doncic in his prime.

Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic will continue their Eurobasket title defense on Wednesday, 2:30 PM ET when they face Poland in the quarterfinals.