Klay Thompson made his debut with the Dallas Mavericks in their win against the San Antonio Spurs, and he showed why he's still one of the best shooters in the league. Thompson finished with 22 points, shooting 6-of-10 from three, and it's evident that he will make a big difference for the Mavericks.

Stephen A. Smith was on First Take the day after the game, and he made an eye-opening take about the Maverick's new sharpshooter.

“There are very few shooters in NBA history that can do what this brother has done on an off-year. On an off year, he was still better than 95% of the three-point shooters in the NBA,” Smith said. “This brother being in Dallas, with Luka, with Kyrie, to see that Klay Thompson – if that Klay Thompson is there showing up on a night-in, night-out basis with his shot, that changes some things for Dallas.”

Expand Tweet

Last year in the NBA Finals, one of the biggest things that the Mavericks needed was shooting, and Thompson can easily fix that problem.

Klay Thompson reacts to Mavericks debut vs. Spurs

After Klay Thompson's debut, he shared how it felt to play alongside his new teammates and get the win against the Spurs.

“Couldn't ask for a better start. Sharing the floor with Kyrie [Irving], Luka [Doncic], and the rest of the guys… I feel great. Blue is my favorite color and Mavs blue looks good on me,” the Thompson said.

Thompson also talked specifically about playing with Luka Doncic, who finished the game with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

“It was great to be out there with Luka,” Thompson said, via ClutchPoints. “What incredible talent. It doesn't make any sense 'cause what we're taught growing up as far as being the best basketball players is you gotta jump the highest [and] run the fastest. But somehow, Luka defies that, plays at his own speed, and manipulates the game as good as I've ever seen anyone do it.”

The Mavericks will be fighting to make it back to the NBA Finals this season, but it won't be easy with all the competitive teams in the Western Conference. If Doncic is able to stay healthy and continue his every-night dominance, Kyrie Irving continues being a reliable co-star, and Thompson keeps his shooting touch, there's no doubt that the Mavericks will once again be in the conversation as a top team in the conference.