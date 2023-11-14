The Dallas Mavericks take on the New Orleans Pelicans as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Dallas Mavericks go on the road for the In-Season Tournament to take on the New Orleans Pelicans. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Mavericks-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you kn0w how to watch the game.

Dallas has been very good this season. They are 8-2 through their first 10 games, and they are coming off a win against the Pelicans. In that game, the Mavericks put up 136 points, and everybody on the roster got some playing time. Kyrie Irving led the team with 35 points, and he made seven threes. Irving also added seven assists, and six rebounds. Luka Doncic put up 30 points, and added nine assists, and four rebounds. As a team, the Mavericks made 20 total threes, and they shot 49.0 percent from the field.

The Pelicans are now 4-6 after dropping that game to the Mavericks. That loss marked their fifth in a row. In the game, Brandon Ingram led the team with 20 points, and he added five assists, and five rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas earned a double-double in just 21 minutes of work. Zion Williamson had a good game as he scored 18 points while shooting 7-11. As a team, the Pelicans shot 47.2 percent from three, and 51.1 percent from the field. What killed the Pelicans in the loss was their 18 turnovers, and their 59.1 percent from the free throw line.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Pelicans Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -3.5 (-114)

New Orleans Pelicans: +3.5 (-108)

Over: 240 (-110)

Under: -240 (-110)

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports New Orleans

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Mavericks can score. They are second in the NBA with 124.1 points per game, and they have shown no signs of slowing down. They are fifth in the NBA in field goals percentage, and first in the NBA in three-point percentage. Their three-point percentage is no mistake, either. Not only do the Mavericks take the most threes per game, they also make the most threes. The Pelicans do not normally allow teams to shoot well from beyond the arc, but the Mavericks were able to in the game a couple days ago. Dallas should be able to have the same type of game in this one, and put up 120+ points.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans are fully healthy, and their scoring in the first game against the Mavericks was no surprise. Dallas gives up 117.6 points per game, and opponents have the third-highest shooting percentage against them. The Pelicans should be able to have a decent offensive game again in this game. If the Pelicans can shoot the way they did on Sunday, they will cover the spread.

As mentioned, the Pelicans were killed by their free throws, and turnovers. New Orleans needs to be better in both categories in this game. If the Pelicans can make just 75 percent of their free throws in this game, they will have a much better game. The turnovers will be tough to fix, but if they can just have a few less in this game, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Mavericks-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks have been playing very well, and it has become very hard to bet against them this season. They are finally the team they wanted to be last year. They are the favorites by 3.5 points in this one, and I think they can cover that spread. I will take the Mavericks to cover the spread. I also thnk the over will hit one again.

Final Mavericks-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -3.5 (-112), Over 240 (-110)