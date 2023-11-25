We've got a close one tonight from LA! Check out our NBA odds series for our Mavericks-Clippers prediction and pick.

We're back with our final prediction and pick for this action-packed Saturday of games around the NBA. We head out West for this nightcap as we'll see the Dallas Mavericks (10-5) take on the Los Angeles Clippers (6-8) with a near-even betting line. Check out our NBA odds series for our Mavericks-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently first in the Southwest Division even though they've gone just 2-3 in their last two games. Their last win was a thriller as they narrowly defeated the Lakers 104-101 on a last-minutes Kyrie Irving three. Before that moment, the Maverick led by as many as 20 points heading into the fourth quarter. They'll look to continue their success in LA here tonight.

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently fifth in the Pacific Division and they're still waiting to see their new lineup mesh well and put together consistent winning streaks. The Clippers notched three wins in a row to break their six-game losing skid. In their last game, they fell 106-116 to the Pelicans as James Harden struggled from the floor. They'll be home underdogs against the visiting Mavs.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Clippers Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -1.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Dallas Mavericks suffered two bad losses in back-to-back games against the Bucks and Kings, so they've been trying to get back and establish themselves as a team that can take down the top contenders in both the East and West. They had a stellar performance against the Lakers through three quarters of their last game, but they gave up a massive deficit and even gave the Lakers the lead in the fourth quarter. If it wasn't for Kyrie Irving's late-game heroics, the Mavericks could have easily been riding a three-game losing streak. They'll need to tighten up their defense and not allow and late rallies in this game.

Kyrie Irving was sensational against the Lakers with 28 points and six rebounds. Luka Doncic had 12 rebounds, eight assists, and 30 points of his own, so the Mavericks become very hard to beat whenever the both of them find their rhythms. Dereck Lively continues to be a menace to opposition on the boards, but they'd like to see his scoring output pick up against some of these tough Western Conference foes. To win this game, the Mavericks will have to look towards Luka to carry them over the Clippers.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

After a six game losing streak, the Clippers snapped back and won three straight with wins over the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. Their last game was a disappointing showing against a hot Pelicans team. Paul George led the way with 34 points as Kawhi Leonard added 20 of his own. James Harden wasn't as productive from the field, shooting 1-6 from behind the arc. However, he became their main ball-handler and facilitated well with 10 assists. While James Harden is capable of leading the league in assists, they certainly see more success when he's hitting from beyond the arc and creating his own shot.

To win this game, the Clipper will have to continue deciding what their roles are from game to game. Russell Westbrook saw just 14 minutes of action in their last game and they're a much better team when he's playing a bigger role in the lineup. Paul George seems to be their go-to scorer, but they have plenty of options in Leonard and Harden to score the ball. They'll need some of their other starters like Terance Mann to step up on the defensive end.

Final Mavericks-Clippers Prediction & Pick

This is the closest game on today's slate in terms of the betting spread and we should be in for a close contest in LA. It'll be interesting to see if Russell Westbrook gets more minutes against a Mavericks team he's pretty familiar with. It will also be fun to see the matchup between Luka Doncic and either George or Leonard paired on him.

I expect the Mavericks to have the advantage in this game due to the flow of their offense. Both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic serve as willing passers and they've been much better about feeding the hot hand than the Clippers have been. We still have yet to see the Clipper reach their full capabilities, so until then, we'll ride the Dallas Mavericks for our prediction.

Final Mavericks-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -1.5 (-110)