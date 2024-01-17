The Dallas Mavericks visit the Los Angeles Lakers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Dallas Mavericks finished off their homestand with a win over the Pelicans as they head out on the road for the first of two away games as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Mavericks-Lakers prediction and pick.

Dallas (24-17) got back on track when they returned back home to take on the Pelicans who they beat 125-120 down to the wire. Luka Doncic has now missed three straight games but Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. have doing their best to carry the load in his absence. In their most recent victory, the duo combined for 83 points while getting only 42 points combined from the rest of the team to down the Pelicans at home. Doncic is still questionable to return for this Wednesday night showdown but the Mavericks will look to keep their composure when they head on the road to take on the Lakers.

Los Angeles (20-21) got back into the win column after back-to-back losses when they defeated the Oklahoma Thunder 112-105 for a second time this season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both combined for 52 points but it was a collective effort for the Lakers that got the job done. The Lakers will need to do the same when play host to the Dallas Maverick in this Wednesday night matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Lakers Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +124

Los Angeles Lakers: -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Lakers

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: ABC, ESPN Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The hardwood lights shine bright in LA on Wednesday night, as the Dallas Mavericks visit the Staples Center with a juicy +2.5 spread against the mighty Lakers. Don't be fooled by the numbers, folks, because this matchup has upset written all over it. The Mavs are prime candidates to cover and send shockwaves through the NBA landscape.

Remember when Kyrie said he “wanted to be next to a champion”? LeBron James heard that loud and clear, and now Kyrie returns to LA with a chip on his shoulder the size of Texas. Expect fireworks as Kyrie goes supernova against his former teammate, fueled by a burning desire to prove he made the right choice in Dallas. Don't be surprised if he drops a season-high and leaves Laker fans wondering what could have been.

Yes, the Lakers have won lately, but their recent success masks underlying issues. Their offense stagnates without LeBron or AD on the court, and their role players haven't consistently stepped up. Expect growing pains as the Lakers adjust to a new teammate and figure out how to utilize him effectively.

The ingredients for an upset are simmering in LA. Mark your calendars and tune in, because the Mavs are ready to feast on the Lakers' vulnerabilities and cover that +2.5 spread with swagger. Remember, in the NBA, anything is possible, and on Wednesday night, Dallas might just steal the show in Hollywood. Buckle up, folks, it's gonna be a wild ride!

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Crypto.com Arena lights shine bright on Wednesday night as the Dallas Mavericks visit the Lakers, with LeBron and AD hungry for another victory. But with Luka Doncic potentially sidelined due to an injury, the script has flipped, making the Lakers -2.5 point favorites. Is this a surefire win for LA, or will the Mavs defy the odds without their superstar?

While LeBron's scoring numbers haven't been eye-popping lately, his leadership and playmaking have been instrumental in the Lakers' recent surge. With Luka potentially out, LeBron steps into the spotlight as the unquestioned alpha on the court. Expect him to be hyper-aggressive, attacking the rim and feasting on mismatches against a Luka-less Dallas defense. Picture LeBron James rising up for a thunderous dunk over a smaller defender, reminiscent of his younger days.

Anthony Davis has been battling injuries this season, but with Luka out, he'll have the chance to dominate the paint. Maxi Kleber is a solid defender, but he'll struggle to contain Davis' size and athleticism. Picture Davis powering through Kleber for a ferocious two-handed slam, sending a shockwave through the Crypto.com Arena.

While the Lakers will miss Luka's offensive brilliance, the Lakers' depth, size, and defensive presence should be too much for the Mavs to overcome, especially if Luka sits. Expect a dominant performance from Anthony Davis, a resurgent LeBron James, and a Lakers team hungry to prove they're still a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference.

Final Mavericks-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Dallas Mavericks are doing their best without Luka Doncic winning two out of their three games without his presence. This will not be as easy as some of their last wins without Doncic when they try to contain Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The Lakers while aren't in their best form right now still present some trouble that the smaller Mavericks lineup will have issues defending. Ultimately, the size and versatility of David and James along with the Lakers' supporting cast will be too much for the visiting Mavericks to handle without their star guard. Lay the points with the Lakers as they gett the home win and send the Mavericks packing.

Final Mavericks-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -2.5 (-114), -144, Over 239.5 (-110)