What was already a solid offseason for the Dallas Mavericks became even better on Wednesday night when they made moves to improve the team defensively. The Mavs did not only pull off a sign and trade for Grant Williams, they also signed Matisse Thybulle to an offer sheet. However, with the Portland Trail Blazers set to match their offer for the defense-first wing, the Mavs may have to make a few more moves before free agency is over to up the team's talent base.

It's fair to wonder whether the Mavs, as presently constructed, would be good enough to mount a deep playoff run Sure, for as long as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving remain healthy, they won't be lacking in any top-shelf talent that could end up leading the team to great heights. But still, time is on the Mavs' side, as they should have enough time to improve their supporting cast, even if Williams' addition would already help immensely in that regard.

Thus, it's no surprise that the Mavs are reportedly looking for more upgrades by utilizing the contracts of Tim Hardaway Jr., JaVale McGee, or even Richaun Holmes. They could still stand to upgrade at either the wing position (even with the potential addition of Matisse Thybulle) or at the center spot just to solidify their standing as a playoff-bound team.

Alas, the Mavs have a long offseason ahead of them, so they should still have a few months for a deal to materialize. But with only a few quality free agents left on the board, the Mavs should have a great sense of urgency to pluck one of the more underrated players left on the market.

Here is the bargain-bin player the Mavs must target in free agency.

Bargain-bin free agent target for Mavs: Kelly Oubre Jr.

Yes, it's difficult to believe that Kelly Oubre Jr., a player who made $12 million last season, would take a steep pay cut to the point that the Mavs, a team that may not have much money left even after their Matisse Thybulle signing falls through, could afford his services. But after a few seasons where Oubre hasn't exactly convinced that his play warrants a huge contract, the 27-year old forward may have to settle for a small contract to prove his worth to a contending team.

On the surface, Oubre looks like the kind of player who possesses all the tools to become an impactful player on the wing. He has clever shot-creation feel, and at 6'7 with a 7'2 wingspan, he has the size to emerge as one of the more disruptive defenders in the association. But the overall package teams have gotten out of Oubre has always been less than the sum of his parts.

Even though Kelly Oubre Jr. averaged a career-best 20.3 points per game, he still is yet to sign a contract in free agency, presumably because no teams are willing to offer the contract he's seeking after an impressive scoring tally with the Charlotte Hornets. And it may be hard to argue against teams' unwillingness to splash the cash on him.

Oubre, for one, is a streaky shooter. He may put up a lot of points, but he uses a lot of possessions and touches in doing so. He has also tended to play hero ball, preferring to create for himself in isolation instead of being involved in how an egalitarian offense conducts its business.

Moreover, his defensive effort tends to wane, especially when he's not guarding the ballhandler. Oubre has shown an ability to stick to ballhandlers, but he has yet to put together a season of defensive consistency.

For a purported sharpshooter, Oubre is woefully inefficient from beyond the arc. He shot 31.9 percent from deep last season on 7.1 attempts per game. That, to say the least, is not ideal.

But for the Mavs, a team that just needs more size on the wing, Kelly Oubre Jr. should do a good enough job, especially if they land him on an inexpensive contract. Oubre should at least give the Mavs a more athletic presence on the wing than Tim Hardaway Jr., and he should give the team more shot-creation juice whenever one of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving need to take a breather.

Oubre may not be the lockdown defender Thybulle is. But Oubre is also not an offensive zero. He's not the most efficient three-point shooter (his efficiency on catch-and-shoot triples, which should comprise most of his shot attempts if he becomes a Mav, has been less-than-stellar throughout his career), but his athleticism and offensive feel should make him a viable option on cuts, and on a good night, a deadly scoring weapon. And it's hard to say that about the remaining options in free agency.