The Charlotte Hornets selected Alabama star Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. For a long time, the decision was between Scoot Henderson and Miller, but the Hornets selected Miller. Suddenly, the future of Kelly Oubre Jr. looks a bit cloudy, and it looks like his return to the team is unlikely, per Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer.

‘With Miller’s arrival, Hayward still here and, barring something unforeseen, Miles Bridges in the mix again, Charlotte is pretty stocked at the wing position. And that doesn’t even take into account Cody Martin, who appeared in only seven games in 2022-23, and Bryce McGowens. So, there’s really no room for Oubre. Meaning unless the Hornets thin out a suddenly overcrowded position, a return is unlikely. He’ll probably have to wait through the first few waves of free agency before finding a new home.'

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Hornets are suddenly loaded at the position, and Miller coming in will likely mean heavy minutes for the second overall draft choice. Oubre is coming off a career-high season in points, averaging 20.3 with 5.2 rebounds while playing in 48 games for the Hornets this season. On the other hand, it might take a while for his market to play out, and there is a path to the Hornets making a trade and getting rid of another player.

After another frustrating season, all signs pointed to Oubre leaving, especially after the comments he made. with him now likely headed for free agency, he should have plenty of suitors and he is still just 27 years old until December.