According to reports, the Dallas Mavericks are willing to trade anyone on their roster not named Luka Doncic in exchange for a star. Dorian Finney-Smith could end up being a sacrificial lamb for the Mavs as they look to get Luka the help he so desperately needs. Finney-Smith has been linked to a move away from Dallas prior to the NBA trade deadline, and the 29-year-old has now broken his silence about the issue at hand.

Finney-Smith is a smart man and he fully understands how the NBA works. While he admitted that he would prefer to remain with the Mavs, he also implied that he would not hold it against them if he ends up being shipped out:

“Obviously, first and foremost, I know it’s a business,” he said, via Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News. “I’ve been lucky, one of the lucky ones, to be in the same place for my whole career. It’s just outside noise. … It’s part of it. I haven’t experienced it yet, personally, but I know it most likely is going to happen. Hopefully not, but you just never know.”

DFS then spoke about the “double-edged sword” that stemmed from his emergence as a key player for the Mavs. At this point in his career, the 6-foot-7 forward has played well enough to garner some trade buzz around the NBA:

“It’s one of those things that I created value in this league,” he said. “That’s a good thing, but other teams, the organization, got to do what’s best for them. They’re not always going to make the best decisions in your favor.”

Be that as it may, Finney-Smith is just taking things as they are. He accepts the fact that his future with the Mavs remains uncertain, but as for right now, he’s just focused on his basketball:

” My family knows now that I don’t pay attention to none of that,” DFS said. “I ain’t really trying to talk about trades. If it happens, it happens.”