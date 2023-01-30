Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith is said to be being targeted by the Utah Jazz ahead of the NBA trade deadline, though, extricating him from the Mavs is going to be easier said than done due to his team’s high asking price in return for the 29-year-old wing (h/t Shams Charania of The Athletic).

“The Jazz are expressing strong interest in Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, as teams have gotten the impression that Dallas would be open to moving the 29-year-old in the right deal for a star-caliber player, sources say. The Mavericks have an incredibly high price threshold for teams reaching out about Finney-Smith, rival executives say.”

Under that condition, it appears that the Mavs are only going to be willing to send Dorian Finney-Smith to Salt Lake City if it meant landing either Lauri Markkanen or maybe Jordan Clarkson. Markannen is going to be under team control for multiple seasons after the 2022-23 NBA campaign, while Clarkson can be a free agent as easily as this coming offseason when he gets a chance to pick up a $14.2 million player option.

As for Dorian Finney-Smith, he signed a three-year deal with the Mavs in 2019 and then inked a four-year extension deal worth $52 million in 2022, with a 2025-26 player option.

Finney-Smith, who was an undrafted free agent in 2016 when the Mavs signed him in that same year, can do a little bit of everything, with his versatility combined with low-usage rate making him a great player to run alongside Luka Doncic.

So far in the 2022-23 NBA season, Finney-Smith is averaging 8.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steal, and 0.5 blocks per game.