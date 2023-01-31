Luka Doncic is in the midst of another outstanding season. The Dallas Mavericks are well aware of this fact and it seems that the Mavs have every intention of not letting Doncic’s fascinating campaign go to waste yet again.

There has been a lot of talk about Luka doing all the heavy lifting for the Mavs. It is clear that this man needs help if Dallas wants to be a legitimate title contender in the West. The front office appears to have heard the message loud and clear and it looks like they’re now willing to do whatever it takes to get Doncic the help he so desperately needs:

“Wild news: Mavs are open to trading just about anyone not named Luka Doncic for a star player. Teams have asked for Dorian Finney-Smith in the past and Mavs have quickly countered and made a deal not involving DFS, so hold onto your butts bc the deadline is still 10 days away,” reports Mavs beat reporter Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

As the above report indicates, Dorian Finney-Smith has seen his name dragged into trade rumors of late, and it now seems like the Mavs are willing to let him go — at the right price, of course. The same can be said for any other player on the roster, which means that guys like Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood could potentially be on the block as well.

It is worth noting that the Mavs will only agree to trade their key players if they are able to get a star player in return. Dallas is swinging for the fences here and they could make a lot of noise before the NBA trade deadline.