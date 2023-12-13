Dante Exum came alive at the right moment after his scoring display helped Luka Doncic and the Mavs over the Lakers.

The Dallas Mavericks finished a nail-biting Western Conference matchup on top of the Los Angeles Lakers. Dallas' 127-125 win was largely a result of another tremendous effort from Luka Doncic. However, Dante Exum fired Mavs fans up after his refreshing display of shooting against the Lakers.

Dante Exum experienced a perfectly timed revival during the Mavs-Lakers game

Exum finished the night with 26 points, four rebounds, three assists, and shot an impressive 78% (7/9) on three-pointers. The 28-year-old looks to have found a meaningful role with Dallas after spending time overseas. Now, fans are singing his praises:

Exum exceeded well above his season averages of 6.4 points and 28% shooting on three-pointers. His ascent is a great sign for a Mavs team that is missing the services of Kyrie Irivng and recently injured Seth Curry. Exum was not the only role player who showed up Tuesday night:

Grant Williams ended the night with 19 points after going on a three-point barrage of his own. In addition, Williams' defense and presence against the Lakers helped the team get opportune stops. Things seemed to flow in the right direction for the Mavs, whose attack was once again spearheaded by Luka Doncic.

Doncic scored 33 points and dished an incredible 17 assists to go with six rebounds. The 24-year-old guard continues to make a case in the league's MVP race. He and his teammates have helped Dallas to a top-three spot in the Western Conference.

The Lakers' In-Season Tournament celebration was spoiled by the Mavs. Nevertheless, Anthony Davis and LeBron James each poured in over 30 points to give LA a chance to win.

Hopefully, Dallas can continue its win streak and cohesiveness as it looks to take over the West.