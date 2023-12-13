The Mavs received a Seth Curry injury update

Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry exited Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers with ankle soreness, per Mavs PR. Curry had scored three points and grabbed two rebounds before leaving the game.

Injuries have been problematic for Dallas over the past few weeks. Kyrie Irving missed Tuesday's game with an injury of his own, while Luka Doncic was listed as questionable before ultimately still playing Tuesday.

Other players who missed Tuesday's battle versus the Lakers include Derrick Jones Jr, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber. Dallas has still performed well overall so far during the 2023-24 season despite the injuries. For now, all the Mavs can do is hope that Curry's ankle issue isn't anything too serious.

Seth Curry's impact on Mavs

Curry isn't the best player on the Mavs. He is a quality three-point option, however. The 33-year-old is averaging 4.7 points per game on 40 percent field goal and 38.1 percent three-point shooting in 12.2 minutes per contest. Curry has started some games in recent action due to other Dallas injuries.

The Mavs will continue to need other role players to step up around Luka Doncic amid their injury concerns. Dallas should be alright if players such as Dante Exum and Jalen Hardy can perform at a respectable level. Meanwhile, Doncic, Dereck Lively, and Tim Hardaway Jr will lead the way with Irving out.

The Mavericks and Lakers are currently locked in a competitive contest. It projects to be a shootout as two strong offenses go head-to-head.

We should find out more information on Seth Curry's ankle injury after the game. We will provide updates as they are made available.