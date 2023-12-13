Luka Doncic took exception to Anthony Davis' elbow contact during a first-half rebound from the Mavs-Lakers game.

The Dallas Mavericks are engaged in a heated Western Conference matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavs have a commanding 10-point lead on the Lakers going into halftime. However, a bloodied Luka Doncic got heated with officials after Anthony Davis appeared to elbow the star in the face.

Luka Doncic puts his blood, sweat, and tears into the Mavs matchup with the Lakers

Doncic and Anthony Davis jumped to gather a rebound from D'Angelo Russell's missed three-pointer during the second quarter. The ball was hit out of bounds, but that was not the only thing that got hit:

Luka Doncic took an elbow to the face by Anthony Davis and he was absolutely LIVID at the refs. His lip started bleeding.

Doncic rose from the play with a bloodied lip after a strike from Davis. The Lakers star did not appear to intentionally hurt Doncic. Nevertheless, the Slovenian guard took exception to the play and let the referees hear it.

The play was not Doncic's only highlight on the night. He nailed a turnaround three-pointer on LeBron James and Davis that sent the crowd wild.

Dereck Lively's reaction to Luka Doncic's stepback 3 over LeBron and Anthony Davis

Doncic nearly notched a double-double before the end of the first half. The 24-year-old had 18 points, nine assists, and four rebounds at halftime. He had help from Grant Williams and Tim Hardaway Jr., who scored 16 and 20 points, respectively.

Of course, the Lakers are being led by Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Davis had an incredible 20-point showing by halftime. It seems as though his dominant performance from the NBA In-Season Tournament is bleeding (pun intended) into the matchup against Dallas.

If the Mavs can continue their impressive play against LA, they will extend their winning streak to four games and keep a strong hold on their top-three Western Conference standing.