Mavs coach Jason Kidd revealed the Dallas Mavericks' keys to success following the team's win over the Wizards

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Washington Wizards by a final score of 130-117 Wednesday. Tim Hardaway Jr. performed especially well, which was pivotal since Kyrie Irving missed the game due to an injury. The Mavs are playing an impressive brand of basketball so far in 2023-24, and Jason Kidd discussed Dallas' keys to success following Wednesday's victory.

“It's about making the play or being unselfish… it's just the small things,” Kidd told reporters after the game, via Bally Sports Southwest. “We did the small things and that's what helped us win.”

The Mavs' roster features its question marks. Dallas has allowed too many points in the paint, and their rebounding is still improving. Overall, though, it's been an impressive start to the 2023-24 campaign for the Mavericks.

Jason Kidd's doing the “small things” message holds true for Mavs

The Mavs have star-power, but they can't expect it to carry them all season long. Sure, there will be games where Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic drop 35 points and carry Dallas to a win. But there will also be games where the Mavs need the entire roster to step up.

And it isn't all about points per game either. Kidd used the example of Grant Williams setting screens and finding the open man. Doncic and Irving are both talented passers as well.

Additionally, Dereck Lively has impressed for Dallas to open the season. His rebounding and defensive prowess are impactful to say the least for the Mavs.

Doing the “small things”, as Kidd stated, is going to be important as the season continues on. If Dallas' entire roster continues to find ways to help the Mavs win, even if it isn't flashy, Dallas will continue to find success.