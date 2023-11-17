Kyrie Irving is expected to play Saturday vs. the Milwaukee Bucks after he practiced with the Dallas Mavericks on Friday

Will Kyrie Irving play Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing the Dallas Mavericks' most recent game against the Washington Wizards?

Irving was on the court Friday taking shots during the Mavs' practice. Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News referred to Irving being on the court as a “good sign” for his chances of playing Saturday.

Jason Kidd later confirmed that Kyrie Irving will play Saturday, per Townsend as well.

“(Jason) Kidd says all Mavs other than (Maxi) Kleber practiced and are good to go in Milwaukee tomorrow,” Townsend reported.

Kyrie Irving set for Mavs return

The Mavs were able to emerge victorious over the Wizards on Wednesday by a final score of 130-117. Tim Hardaway Jr. stepped up amid Kyrie Irving's absence and continued to strengthen his early Sixth Man of the Year case with 31 points in the win.

Defeating the lackluster Wizards is one thing, but taking care of business on the road against the Bucks will present an entirely different kind of challenge. The Bucks are 7-4 and have won back-to-back games heading into Friday. On Friday, however, Milwaukee will face the Charlotte Hornets on the road.

The Mavs will have the advantage of getting the Bucks on the second of a back-to-back. Regardless, Dallas cannot afford to take Milwaukee for granted.

Kyrie Irving's injury status will go a long way in determining the outcome of the game.

Irving is averaging 22.3 points per game on 46 percent field goal and 40.3 percent three-point shooting. He is also dishing out 6.7 assists per contest. Luka Doncic has been fantastic and Tim Hardaway Jr. is also performing well, but Dallas wouldn't be where they are without Kyrie.

Barring a setback, Kyrie Irving is expected to play Saturday. The Mavs' game against the Bucks is scheduled for 8:00 PM EST on Saturday night in Milwaukee.